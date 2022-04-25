Why you can trust ZDNet
Learn how to communicate in a new language with this $35 ASL masterclass

These comprehensive American Sign Language courses can teach everyone from beginners to advanced students.

As many as one million people in North America use sign language, according to the Communication Service for the Deaf. That makes American Sign Language (ASL) quite useful, even if you're not a member of the Deaf community. It can help you communicate with new people and even improve your job prospects in certain areas.

If you're thinking about learning ASL but don't know where to start, the All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle is a great resource that you can access for just $34.99 during our Spring Refresh sale. 

The bundle combines high-quality ASL courses from the language experts at Intellezy Learning and Able Lingo, both of which garnered consistent 4.5-star and higher instructor ratings on popular e-learning platforms. Their beginner courses are especially welcoming to those who've never encountered signing, but the education doesn't stop there. By the time you finish all 13 courses, you should be able to hold confident conversations in ASL.. 

The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle

$34.99 at ZDNet Academy

You can develop a firm foundation by learning how to finger-spell the alphabet and quickly move on to popular words and phrases. Once you've nailed the basics, you can dive into specialized courses that focus on emotions, family, animals, or business matters. Along the way, you'll learn to use a timer to exercise and improve your newfound fluency. Before long, you'll be confident communicating in ASL. 

This training includes nearly 30 hours of lessons and demonstrations that you can access on any device. The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle is on sale for $34.99 during our Spring Refresh sale -- no coupon necessary!

