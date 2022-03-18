Why you can trust ZDNet
Learn how to develop VR, AR, and metaverse experiences for $29

This nine-course training bundle introduces you to today's most exciting tech frontiers.

 StackCommerce

The metaverse is taking the internet by storm, even if most people would prefer it to operate on the blockchain rather than Facebook. But while the metaverse is not without controversy, it has also sparked a revolution in consumerism and social engagement. 

As a savvy, technical person, you may be thinking of ways to make money in the metaverse. Well, with help from the 2022 Metaverse & AR Developer Bundle, you can.

This nine-course bundle includes training from some of the web's top business instructors and e-learning platforms, including entrepreneur and network marketer Sorin Constantin (4.0/5 instructor rating) and Zenva Academy (4.5/5 rating). Zenva is trusted by more than one million students and developers -- a pioneer in metaverse education.

This bundle takes aim both at VR and AR, leveraging two of today's most exciting new wealth creation opportunities. You'll get an introduction to AR development by learning how to set up Unity to use AR Foundation. The lessons also cover how to detect various planes with your device's camera, create placement indicators, and start spawning virtual objects into "reality" with just a tap.

The 2022 Metaverse & AR Developer Bundle

$29 at ZDNet Academy

Additionally, you'll explore Unity's XR Interaction Toolkit, which developers use to build interactive VR experiences, and learn how to create games for both VR and AR. If you're interested in web development, the WebVR for Beginners course illustrates how to make simple VR websites with A-Frame, load 360º photos that work on both VR and non-VR, create animations, and much more.

Finally, there's a deep dive on how to create wealth in the metaverse. You'll learn more about what the metaverse actually is, discover the right projects to work on, and learn how to develop apps for the retail industry.

Get up to speed with the metaverse. For a limited time, the 2022 Metaverse & AR Developer Bundle is on sale for just $29.

AR + VR | Metaverse | ZDNet Recommends
