Learn skills to kick off a lucrative cybersecurity career for only $20

If you're an entry-level IT professional interested in getting your foot in the door of a cybersecurity career, the extremely affordable Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Fundamentals (PCCSA) E-Course can help you with that by training you in firewall maintenance. In 27 lectures across almost seven hours of content, you will be able to build a solid foundation in cybersecurity contexts.

First, you will have to learn all of the basics of networking, systems, and security solutions, including the basic concepts of cloud security. And, of course, you will learn the skills that are necessary in order to deploy firewalls. This will allow you to enable traffic that is based on credentials such as the user or app ID, content, and policy.

You will learn how to identify the most common cybersecurity threats and cyberattack techniques. Then, as your skills develop, you will progress toward the levels required to become a Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Engineer (PCNSE).

The entry-level PCCSA certification was created to verify that you possess the expertise required for configuring, installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting all of the various Palo Alto Network Operating Platform executions and next-generation firewalls.

The course is provided, authored, and presented by ITProTV on the iCollege platform. ITProTV is noted for the entertaining and effective talk-show format it uses for IT training courses. Former students have awarded this one an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

You will have lifetime access to this content 24/7 on both desktop and mobile devices. That means you can train at your own pace without taking time off from your current job, even if you are working full-time.

If you're an entry-level IT professional, don't miss this chance to get this firewall certification; grab the Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Fundamentals (PCCSA) course now.