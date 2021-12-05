Learn the skills that will qualify you for lucrative cybersecurity positions for only $9

StackCommerce

With cybercrimes occurring ever more frequently, it's no surprise that cybersecurity skills will be in very high demand for quite some time into the future. So if you were hoping to switch to a well-paid tech career in 2022, you can start training now with the self-paced courses in The 2022 Premium CompTIA CyberSecurity & Security+ Exam Prep Bundle. Plus, you can use coupon code CMSAVE70 to get it for just $9.00 during our Cyber Monday sale.

Certifications from CompTIA are recognized in the tech industry worldwide and can really make your resume stand out among a horde of competition for the best positions. You can learn all about the most up-to-date methods of pen testing and vulnerability assessment used to fight network attacks in the hands-on exercises of the "CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) Ethical Hacking - The Total Course".

Just this one certification will qualify you for a number of positions, and students love it. They rated the class and course presenter Total Seminars 4.7 stars out of 5. This is hardly surprising, given the company provides training not only to thousands of corporations and schools but also to big-name organizations like the United Nations. You'll be researching drone and e-bike bargains after your first paycheck.

If you happen to have a basic knowledge of networks already, you can slide right into the lucrative cybersecurity field with "CompTIA Security+ SY0-501", which demonstrates vendor-neutral methods of designing and maintaining security. You'll just need a bit of experience with that before taking "CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601) Complete Course" for the next level certification.

To get the certification that will get you highly-paid security analyst jobs, you'll need "CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-001): The Total Course". And "TOTAL: CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-002)" will teach you everything you need for CompTIA Cloud+ certification, including digital forensics and threat hunting.

Even if you've worked in the field for up to five years, you can benefit from "CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CAS-003)". It covers everything about security at the enterprise level and provides skills that will earn you the certification that can kick your career up another notch, including security solutions for the most complex enterprise environments.

Don't miss this opportunity to acquire well-paid cybersecurity skills; use coupon code CMSAVE70 to get The 2022 Premium CompTIA CyberSecurity & Security+ Exam Prep Bundle for only $9.00 during our Cyber Monday sale.