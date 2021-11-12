Find the best deals on electric scooters, skateboards, e-bikes, and more during this pre-Black Friday sale

StackCommerce

No matter how you prefer to get around, you'll find great transport bargains that add fun to your journey. Check out the electric and underwater scooters, electric skateboards, and e-bikes in all their many variations. You can even ditch the commute and switch to a remote career like so many are doing these days; check out these 17 extremely affordable e-learning bundles to see if one suits you.

Whiteshark Mix Underwater Scooter

You can reach depths of more than 130ft with this lightweight dual propellor underwater scooter and go over 3mph.

Get the Whiteshark Mix Underwater Scooter for $424.99 (reg. $699) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Trident: Underwater Scooter

This compact dual propellor 2-speed underwater scooter was 100% funded on Indiegogo; it's compatible with GoPro and is allowed on planes.

Get the Trident: Underwater Scooter for $467.49 (reg. $699) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Jetson Eris Electric Scooter

If you want the utmost in portability, this folding electric scooter can go 12 miles, 14mph, and has a 20° climbing angle.

Get the Jetson Eris Electric Scooter for $424.99 (reg. $499) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

NAVBOW Underwater Scooter

Explicitly designed for diving enthusiasts, this underwater scooter with built-in camera mounts has three modes and can be operated with just one hand.

Get the NAVBOW Underwater Scooter for $764.99 (reg. $999) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Whiteshark™ MixPro Underwater Scooter

This compact, lightweight underwater scooter is easy to navigate, has a long battery life, dual motors, two gears, and goes four miles an hour.

Get the Whiteshark™ MixPro Underwater Scooter for $526.99 (reg. $699) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Flowdeck X Electric Longboard

If you want an electric longboard that can cruise long distances without worrying about steep climbs, this one can go 20mph and has a 10-mile range.

Get the Flowdeck X Electric Longboard for $339.99 (reg. $699) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

LOU 1.0 Electric Skateboard

When you absolutely must be able to take your electric skateboard on a plane, this lightweight model can travel up to 17mph and has an 8-mile range.

Get the LOU 1.0 Electric Skateboard for $339.99 (reg. $449) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

LOU 3.0 Electric Skateboard

Move quickly and quietly through crowds with an electric skateboard that has a 12-mile range and can go up to 22mph.

Get the LOU 3.0 Electric Skateboard (Black) for $509.15 (reg. $799) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

L5+ Electric Scooter

This compact folding, eco-friendly, high-performance electric scooter has a 28-mile range, rear-wheel drive, and break, can go up to 20mph, and take inclines up to 25%

Get the L5+ Electric Scooter for $721.64 (reg. $999) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Fiat U2: 8.5" Portable Folding Electric Scooter

Perfect for the city, this foldable electric scooter weighs less than 30lbs, has extra 8.5-inch solid tires, a 20-mile range, and can go over 15mph.

Get the Fiat U2: 8.5" Portable Folding Electric Scooter (Black) for $407.99 (reg. $499) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Hermosa Electric Longboard

With six-inch wheels that can be used for both on- and off-road adventures, this electric longboard with heat-dissipation technology is easy even for beginners to use.

Get the Hermosa Electric Longboard for $339.99 (reg. $450) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Whiteshark Tini Underwater Scooter

You can attach two of these underwater scooters together for twice the power, and they come with action camera mounts, attachable floaters, wirelessly controlled inflatable kickboards, and much more.

Get the Whiteshark Tini Underwater Scooter for $365.49 (reg. $449) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Honeywell 16" Dasher Electric Foldable Bike

For big lifestyles in small spaces, check out this easily folded e-bike has a rear brake light for high visibility and roomy storage on the rear rack.

Get the Honeywell 16" Dasher Electric Foldable Bike for $1,189.96 (reg. $1,599) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Honeywell El Capitan Electric Mountain Bike

When your favorite cruising is in the great outdoors, this 9-speed electric mountain bike with five pedal levels and a powerful 500W motor also has a comfy seat, so you can take it on long rides with no worries.

Get the Honeywell El Capitan Electric Mountain Bike for $1,444.96 (reg. $1,899) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Honeywell 26" El Capitan X Electric Mountain Bike

Get the best of both worlds with this combination of e-bike and sporty mountain bike performance, enjoy a high-performance suspension, 9-speed drivetrain, powerful 500W motor, and much more.

Get the Honeywell 26" El Capitan X Electric Mountain Bike for $1,529.96 (reg. $1,999) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.