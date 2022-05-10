Learn your way around SAP for under $40 with this developer course bundle

StackCommerce

If you're considering a tech career, it pays to know SAP. You might not have heard those initials before, but companies like 3M, Coca-Cola, and Ford Motors certainly have. They're just a few of the American firms that rely on the services of the top-earning software company based outside the U.S. That means that the more you know about their systems, the higher your value to employers that use SAP. That's where the 2022 Full Stack SAP Developer Learning Bundle can help.

If you're planning for a career in software development, it's hard to think of a more comprehensive way to learn. This bundle has 300 hours of tutorials and exercises, all presented by the IT experts at Uplatz. This education provider is based in the UK and has been preparing tech workers for a variety of jobs since 2017.

If you're completely new to SAP — or development in general — you can start with a basic course that teaches you how to navigate SAP servers and even set them up. Once you're comfortable with the infrastructure, you can start practicing with the primary programming language for SAP: Advanced Business Application Programming (ABAP). In just a few courses, you'll discover how to create your own apps and run them on SAP's HANA platform. Additionally, the classes can get you up to speed with the development process, and there are advanced courses on admin and business intelligence that can further boost your resume.

The 2022 Full Stack SAP Developer eLearning Bundle includes 13 courses, all accessible on desktop or mobile devices. Lifetime access to it all is now available for $39 or just $3 per course.