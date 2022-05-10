Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Learn your way around SAP for under $40 with this developer course bundle

Get 13 courses on full stack development from SAP experts.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

If you're considering a tech career, it pays to know SAP. You might not have heard those initials before, but companies like 3M, Coca-Cola, and Ford Motors certainly have. They're just a few of the American firms that rely on the services of the top-earning software company based outside the U.S. That means that the more you know about their systems, the higher your value to employers that use SAP. That's where the 2022 Full Stack SAP Developer Learning Bundle can help.

If you're planning for a career in software development, it's hard to think of a more comprehensive way to learn. This bundle has 300 hours of tutorials and exercises, all presented by the IT experts at Uplatz. This education provider is based in the UK and has been preparing tech workers for a variety of jobs since 2017.

2022 Full Stack SAP Developer eLearning Bundle

$39 at ZDNet Academy

If you're completely new to SAP — or development in general — you can start with a basic course that teaches you how to navigate SAP servers and even set them up. Once you're comfortable with the infrastructure, you can start practicing with the primary programming language for SAP: Advanced Business Application Programming (ABAP). In just a few courses, you'll discover how to create your own apps and run them on SAP's HANA platform. Additionally, the classes can get you up to speed with the development process, and there are advanced courses on admin and business intelligence that can further boost your resume.

The 2022 Full Stack SAP Developer eLearning Bundle includes 13 courses, all accessible on desktop or mobile devices. Lifetime access to it all is now available for $39 or just $3 per course.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments