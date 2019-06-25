LG and SK Telecom to co-develop 5G robots

LG Electronics and SK Telecom have partnered up to create robots that use 5G wireless networks, the companies announced.

As part of the partnership, the South Korean companies will develop autonomous robots that use a 5G Mobile Edge Computing-based cloud platform.

The plan is to design a robot that can draw maps, perform security tasks, and provide guidance, the companies said.

The robots will also be able to move autonomously, all the while having the capacity to film high resolution videos and send the reels to data centres due to its use of 5G's high data transfer speed and low latency.

The two companies also announced plans to launch a service where robots can patrol places, such as a parking lot at night, to film and detect intruders.

LG previously deployed its cleaning and guide robots at Incheon International Airport in 2017. The electronics maker is also currently working alongside CJ Foodville to deploy robots for restaurants.

Last year, the South Korean electronics maker formed a new robotics division, in addition to an autonomous vehicles division that is currently under the direct supervision of the CEO.

South Korea commercialised its 5G networks in April and local telcos are aiming to provide 5G coverage to over 90% of the country by the end of the year.

