​LG CNS, Lunit to apply AI, cloud into X-Ray analysis

(Image: AI Health Infrastructure)

LG CNS will collaborate with medical artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Lunit to expand its services into the public health sector.

The two will first deliver AI that help diagnose for lung diseases by using the cloud to allow doctors to analyze X-Ray videos within 15 seconds.

In doing so, LG CNS will use its cloud portfolio, including its public cloud service LG G-Cloud.

Lunit was formed in 2013 and was the only South Korean company named in CB Insight's 2017 AI 100 List.

The company is also preparing a software program that can detect solitary pulmonary nodules which was approved for use by local medical authorities in August this year.

It plans to further launch detection software for tuberculosis, pneumonia and pneumothorax.

In July, LG CNS launched an AI-based document security solution and an automated access card issuer as part of its security offerings.

In August, the company also launched new brand names for its AI, smart factory, blockchain, Internet of Things, smart city, robot service, and smart energy platforms to streamline its enterprise portfolio.