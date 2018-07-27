​LG to launch super-premium $1,800 Signature V35: Report

LG Electronics plans to launch a super-premium version of its V35 smartphone next month, according to local media.

The phone, a limited edition priced at 1.98 million won ($1,787), will use premium scratch-resistant materials and have 6GB RAM and 256GB internal memory, Asia Business Daily said.

Those who buy the Signature edition will have a separate after-sales call service with additional benefits for a "premium experience," the paper said.

The South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to unveil its second flagship of the year, the V40, in September and begin sales in October.

LG first launched a Signature edition of the V30 last year in December, priced at 1.98 million won and with only 300 units in stock.

Signature is the South Korean electronics giant's super-premium brand used for TVs and home appliances.

LG is posting high profits, thanks mostly to its popular home appliance products, but its mobile division continues to lose money

It has introduced the ThinQ brand to its phones, to highlight its AI focus, and it launched the G7 ThinQ earlier in the year.

