​LG to begin V40 ThinQ sales in early October: Report

LG Electronics will begin sales of its second flagship phone of the year, the V40 ThinQ, in early October, South Korea's ETNews reports.

The South Korean electronics maker and local telcos SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus has agreed on when to kickoff sales, the report said, citing senior telco officials.

The time was chosen to avoid competition with Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 9, which will be unveiled in August 9 and begin sales in August 24, but also arrive earlier then Apple's next iPhone which will likely launch in late October, it added.

The unveiling event will be held in mid-September after the IFA tradeshow. A LG spokesman told the paper that it will work hard to shorten the time from the unveiling to sales but didn't confirm the launch date.

The V40 ThinQ will be the sequel to V30 ThinQ launched earlier this year and the original V30 unveiled at IFA on August 31 last year which began sales on October 5.

LG has been attaching the ThinQ brand behind its phone to highlight their added artificial intelligence (AI) and camera features. Its first flagship phone unveiled in May this year G7 ThinQ also carried the new branding.

The V40 ThinQ is expected to sport a triple-camera on its back and a dual-camera on its front.