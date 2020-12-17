LG to unveil OLED TVs and home appliances at CES 2021

LG has announced it would unveil various new products and services as well as offer a new lifestyle that fits the "new normal" era during the upcoming CES 2021.

LG Electronics on Thursday sent out its press conference invitation for the entirely virtual CES 2021.

LG's fully online event will start at 8am, 11 January 2021 EST and will be shown live on LG's designated website and global YouTube channel, as well on the CES homepage.

The event is titled "Life is ON -- Make yourself @ Home".

At the conference, the South Korean electronics maker is expected to unveil its 2021-model OLED TVs and a slew of new home appliances. The company will also show off a new robot that can use ultraviolet light to kill germs, which was first introduced in South Korea earlier this month.

LG Electronics CTO IP Park will also hold a talk on open innovation and LG's vision of the future for customers at 10:15am, 12 January 2021 EST.

On LG's designated website, the company will run a 24-hour internet broadcast showing new product news, product reviews, and documentaries, the company said. There will also be a 3D virtual exhibition zone where LG products will be on display. This virtual zone will be accessible until 15 February.

LG has seen strong home electronics sales due to people staying at home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

