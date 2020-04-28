LG unveils full specs of smartphone flagship Velvet ahead of launch

Image: LG Electronics

LG Electronics has unveiled the full specifications for its new flagship smartphone, the LG Velvet, ahead of its launch next week.

The smartphone will sport a 6.8-inch, 20.5:9 ratio OLED display, LG said.

The display and back cover will have curved sides and have a width of 74.1mm, which LG said would make it easy for consumers to handle the device.

It will also have "stereo speakers" that balance sound along with artificial intelligence software that controls the volume and optimises sound, LG added.

In terms of the LG Velvet's looks, it will sport a "raindrop design" on its back that consists of three cameras -- a 48-megapixel main primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On its front, it will have a 16-megapixel camera.

According to LG, the cameras support ASMR recording to provide consumers with better sound quality when recording videos.

The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 5G, hold a 4,300mAh battery, and have a headphone jack.

It will also have 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory, with a MicroSD slot that can support up to 2TB of memory, as well as a USB Type-C port.

In terms of accessories, a dual screen and stylus will be available, but sold separately.

The flagship device will be available for purchase in South Korea on May 15. No details about the LG Velvet's global launch date have been announced yet, however, a company spokesperson said.

Pricing details are also yet to be announced.

The LG Velvet will come in four colours: White, sunset, grey, and green.

