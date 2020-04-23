LG CNS trials facial payment service using digital currency

Image: LG CNS

LG CNS is trialling a facial payment service at its employee cafeteria that uses digital currency, the company said on Thursday.

The service uses a designated reader equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) software to recognise faces. After faces are recognised, payments are then automatically made using a pre-registered community currency, LG CNS said.

The aim of service is to make payments more convenient and reduce unnecessary contact in comparison to smart tags or mobile QR code payments, the company added.

According to LG CNS, the whole system uses the cloud.

The trial is currently using one reader and one counter located at one of the company's office cafeterias, but there are plans to expand the service to more restaurants and stores across the company, LG CNS said.

It will also continue to test AI, cloud, and blockchain technologies to foster new services that promote agile work going forward, it said.

In February, the company deployed a facial recognition gate service at its headquarters in Seoul. The gate solution has already been deployed to 26 different gates so far across LG CNS's headquarters, with the company hoping to eventually expand the new gate control service to some 170 of its clients.

The facial recognition gate service is currently being used to measure the temperatures of its employees and check whether they are wearing masks in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, LG CNS said.

The company is also developing a blockchain-based food distribution platform to provide accurate information to consumers on where foods served in local school cafeterias are sourced.

