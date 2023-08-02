LinkedIn is testing Microsoft's AI art generator to design your posts. Here's how it works

Thomas Trutschel/Contributor/Getty Images

LinkedIn posts are a great way to showcase your latest career accomplishments with your network. However, LinkedIn feeds are so saturated with posts that it can take time to stand out. AI is here to help with that.

Also: These are my 5 favorite AI tools for work

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by a beta user shows that LinkedIn is testing the integration of Microsoft Designer on its platform. With the integration, users will be able to create unique visual assets within LinkedIn.

Microsoft Designer is Microsoft's take on Canva, a graphic design platform that can be used to create everything from social media posts to presentations, and even company branding. The major difference is that Designer leverages AI.

Microsoft's take on a graphic design platform uses generative AI throughout its platform to enable users to create anything they want by simply using text. LinkedIn is testing adding those abilities to its platform to help users create original posts without leaving the app.

Also: How AI can turn any photo into a professional headshot

As shown by the video attached to the X post, LinkedIn users would have the opportunity to add an image and have Designer incorporate it into an original with a simple text prompt.

The instructions can include as much or as little detail including colors, the motif, and purpose. Once the prompt is finalized, Designer will generate multiple renditions within the platform, facilitating the posting process.

LinkedIn has quickly adopted AI on its platform, unveiling several AI features including AI-generated recruiter messages, profile sections, copy suggestions for ads, and even post generation. If LinkedIn continues to keep up its current pace, we can expect to see this integration soon.