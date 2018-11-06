Linux in Windows 10 October update: This is how we've improved WSL, says Microsoft

Microsoft has announced the availability of two new Linux distributions for Windows Subsystem for Linux to coincide with the release of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, aka version 1809.

While Windows 10 1809 is still under review due to the data-loss bug, Microsoft has now outlined how 1809 will bring more support for Linux distributions through the Windows 10 Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

Microsoft has welcomed the new-ish Debian-based Linux distribution WLinux to the Microsoft Store, which is notable because it's the first distro available for WLS that users need to buy. At the moment it costs $9.99, but normally costs $19.99.

Built by Whitewater Foundry, it's promoted as a "fast Linux terminal environment for developers" using WSL for Windows 10.

"WLinux is a custom Linux distro built from Debian specifically for use on WSL. While other distros are available for WSL, WLinux is the first optimized for use by users of WSL."

It supports Linux graphical applications if a Windows X client like X410 is being used and removes unsupported packages like systemd.

Additionally, OpenSUSE 15 and SLES 15 are now available from the Microsoft Store.

SEE: 20 pro tips to make Windows 10 work the way you want (free PDF)

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS has been available on the Microsoft Store since May, but now Ubuntu 18.04 and WSL can run on Arm devices.

The Microsoft Store will detect if the device being used to download Ubuntu 18.04 is Arm and automatically provides the right version.

Windows 10 1809 also fixes Windows Notepad's historical lack of support for Linux and Unix line endings.

As noted in an earlier preview, Notepad now uses Windows line ending (CRLF) by default, but devs can view, edit, and print existing files without losing the file's current line ending format.

With Windows 10 1809, it is now possible to launch a Linux Shell from File Explorer via a new 'Open Linux shell here' in the menu that appears when picking a folder and then holding Shift+Right Click. And developers can install WSL distributions from the command line.

Finally, Microsoft has enabled copy and paste and text shortcut functionality between Linux and WSL consoles.

Many of the features outlined today were previously announced for preview builds of Windows 10 1809.

Microsoft has also detailed a long list of WSL-specific bug fixes that are available in Windows 10 1809.

Image: Microsoft

Previous and related coverage

Windows 10 1809 ZIP bug now fixed: So will Microsoft rerelease October update today?

Microsoft rolls out a preview fix to address the Windows 10 October 2018 Update ZIP copy fail.

Windows 10 1809 ZIP copy fail: Microsoft reveals workaround, patch due November

Microsoft offers a workaround for a bug that causes the silent failure of copying from ZIP folders to regular folders.

New Windows 10 1809 bug: Zip data-loss flaw is months old but Microsoft missed it

A Feedback Hub user reported the latest Windows 10 October 2018 Update bug three months ago. Microsoft has fixed the issue in preview builds of the 19H1 version of Windows 10, so it should be fixed in 1809 soon.

Windows 10: Microsoft to boost Linux app security with Windows Defender firewall

Microsoft preps new Windows 10 security features to ensure system integrity during start-up and after it's running.

Windows 10 audio problems? Intel issued buggy driver but we fixed it, says Microsoft

Intel accidentally pushed an incompatible audio driver to Windows 10 devices through Windows Update.

More Windows 10 October update woes? HP users report BSOD after Tuesday patch

Admins struggle with the latest Windows 10 1809 patch on some HP systems.

Windows 10 1809 bungle: We won't miss early problem reports again, says Microsoft

Microsoft makes changes to its Feedback Hub after failing to notice early reports flagging up data losses caused by the Windows 10 October 2108 Update.

Windows 10 October update problems: Wiped docs, plus Intel driver warning

Back up files before upgrading to Windows 10 1809, and if you get a warning about Intel drivers, do not proceed.

Microsoft begins rolling out Windows 10 October 2018 Update

Microsoft is starting to roll out the Windows 10 October 2018 Update today, starting with Insiders and those ready to proactively grab the new bits.

Windows 10 October 2018 Update: 5 new features business users will love TechRepublic

Windows 10 is getting a big update in its next release. Here are some of the enterprise-centered features to expect in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2 and Surface Headphones: Everything Microsoft just announced CNET

Plus: Windows 10 October 2018 Update is now available.