Windows 10 1809 ZIP bug now fixed: So will Microsoft rerelease October update today?

Microsoft has released a fix for its ZIP extraction failure, which affects the few users who installed the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, version 1809, before the rollout was halted.

The cumulative update KB4464455 has been offered to Windows Insiders in the Slow and Release Preview rings, bringing the Windows 10 1809 build up to 17763.107.

The update contains the same fixes that Microsoft released in preview on October 16, which addressed a Task Manager issue showing incorrect CPU usage and several other bugs.

It also includes two additional fixes, including one for the ZIP bug that surfaced a few weeks after Microsoft had pulled the Windows 10 version 1809 release due to users experiencing severe data loss after installing the update.

"We fixed the issue where dragging (extracting) files from a .zip file in File Explorer to a write-protected location you don't get a "Do you want to replace these files" prompt and the copy action fails silently," explained Microsoft.

Microsoft has already provided a workaround for the ZIP-extraction bug and has warned users against using Cut and Paste to move items from a compressed .ZIP folder because it could delete the source files.

KB4464455 also fixes an issue "causing roaming profiles to not work correctly", Microsoft noted.

Microsoft has been retesting the Windows 10 October 2018 Update with fixes for the data-loss bug since October 9, three days after halting the update, and seven days after releasing it to the general public.

The company may rerelease Windows 10 1809 today to keep to the October schedule, assuming it's satisfied with the stability and quality of its fix for the data-destroying bug.

Releasing 1809 on the last day of October would put it on par with the April 2018 Update, version 1803, which was released on April 30.

Two and half months after releasing 1803 Microsoft declared 1803 "ready for business" and revealed it was the fastest release ever to reach 250 million machines.

However, uptake was hampered by a string of bugs, including incompatibilities with Avast, and Chrome freezing.

The bugs in 1809 and the fact Microsoft missed them during testing has left many Windows users wondering whether Microsoft has serious flaws in its approach to building and testing Windows 10.

As ZDNet's Ed Bott speculates, Microsoft may have become overreliant on telemetry data, which captures some errors well, but not the ones that an experienced software tester could.

