Long for a cheaper iPhone? New SE 2 with iPhone 11 chip 'due early 2020 for $399'

Losing ground in emerging markets, Apple might launch a new low-cost iPhone Apple might attempt to fix its pricing problem with a new cheaper iPhone that uses components from the iPhone 11.

Apple could be launching its rumored iPhone 8-like SE 2 for $399, according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo is calling the budget iOS phone the iPhone SE 2 because it is a sequel to the budget iPhone SE that Apple released in 2016 for $399.

The original four-inch display iPhone SE had a then current A9 processor but a smaller screen than the iPhone 6s.

Nikkei in September reported that Apple is planning to release a new iPhone SE-style phone next year but didn't have a price estimate.

Kuo, who has a good record for accurately predicting Apple's moves, in various reports over the past month has suggested the iPhone SE will have a similar body to the iPhone 8, a 4.7-inch LCD display, and a Touch ID home button. But inside it would have the A13 processor used in the iPhone 11 and 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Apple currently sells the iPhone 8 from $449, so one of the big remaining questions was what the starting price for the iPhone SE 2 would be.

In a new note from Kuo obtained by MacRumors, he estimates that the iPhone SE 2 will start at $399 and details a few more specs, including its storage, which will be offered as 64GB or 128GB options. It will be available in Space Gray, Silver and Red. It will not feature 3D Touch.

Kuo reckons it will be an appealing upgrade for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s owners.

The iPhone SE 2 could also attract consumers who considered the iPhone 7 but had reservations about buying a phone with such old specs.

The $399 price tag is what the iPhone 7 cost when Apple stopped selling that model after announcing the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max last month. At the time it also cut the price of the iPhone 8 and iPhone XR by $150.