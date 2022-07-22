/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Make your own pet for under $300 with this mini-robot pup

The Petoi Bittle is an open-source STEM toy with tons of add-on capacity.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

There is no shortage of STEM toys on the market, and we definitely applaud the effort. But for far too many of them, the takeaway is that you have to do an awful lot of coding for the satisfaction of making a few lights blink or playing a little tune. Luckily, we're finally seeing some STEM kits that are actually rewarding and fun, none more so than the Petoi Bittle. 

ZDNet Recommends

Let's be honest. Most makers delve into robotics with dreams of one day making a creation that can scamper over an obstacle course like some viral video from Boston Dynamics. The Petoi Bittle is a bot that lets you achieve those dreams, and not only is it easy enough for young teenagers to get up and running, but it also has enough room to grow that engineers can tinker with it for years.

The base of this 'bot is a custom Arduino board, which coordinates all four legs and the head. The frame assembles like a puzzle, but it's only once the assembly is complete that the fun really begins. You can make it perform some basic moves by using an app that you download onto your phone or another device, and the dog won't be too old before you want to teach it some new tricks.

Petoi Bittle: Palm-Sized Robot Dog for STEM & Fun!

 $329 at ZDNet Academy

It's open-source and programmable with Python, C++, or Scratch, and you can even add on sensors that will open up a whole new world of possibilities. So turn your dog into a motion-sensing security bot, and teach it to play with your real-life pets. The only limits are your imagination.

Right now, you can get the Petoi Bittle: Palm-Sized Robot Dog for STEM & Fun! for $299 or $30 off.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

United Airlines just criticized its own employees. Their response was pure joy
screen-shot-2022-07-11-at-3-40-54-pm.png

United Airlines just criticized its own employees. Their response was pure joy

Business
An airline was sick and tired of airport luggage chaos. Its solution was brilliant
screen-shot-2022-07-12-at-5-53-45-pm.png

An airline was sick and tired of airport luggage chaos. Its solution was brilliant

Business
United Airlines just made a huge announcement that'll drive customers crazy
screen-shot-2022-04-04-at-9-34-16-am.png

United Airlines just made a huge announcement that'll drive customers crazy

Business