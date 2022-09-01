Markup two years worth of screenshots with notes and graphics for just $40

StackCommerce

Screenshots are one of the easiest ways to capture the information we want to save. Finding them again, on the other hand, can often be time-consuming. Sometimes, we may not even remember all the reasons we wanted to save the information.

Imagine how much more productive it would be personally, professionally, and educationally if we could organize screenshots and make notes on them. That's exactly what you can do with the Markup Hero, and new users can get a two-year Superhero Pro Plan right now for only $39.

Makeup Hero is a tool that makes it easier for you to capture ideas, save time and communicate clearly. It allows you to capture images on computer screens or mobile devices instantly, and then customizes them with a variety of annotation and editing tools. You can add text, lines, arrows, ovals, and rectangles. Use a pen or highlighter, even blur parts of the image. Edit fonts, lines, colors, position, and scale. Rotate, crop, delete, undo and redo. You can even insert images, as well as add and remove pages.

Edit or duplicate markups that are sent to you and create new versions even of your own markups. Best of all, Markup Hero helps you to keep it all organized with titles, stars, and collections. Then, if you like, you can download the markups, screenshots, or images to store them locally or to the cloud or share them.

Markup Hero has an image and PDF uploader and the ability to share a unique link for your markup, PDF, image, or screenshot. You can even copy screenshots, markups, and images right to your clipboard, then paste them into a text, email, or communication app like Slack. Toggle your privacy settings to keep them private or available to anyone with a link.

Additionally, you can access all markups at any point in their history with a single click and then make any edits you like on the fly from any web browser, which may ultimately save you time. It's easy to see why Markup Hero is rated 4.7 out of five stars on Capterra. As reviewer Jeheen Mahmood Z explains, "This is a must-have. I can literally save hours every day by annotating screenshots instead of typing instructions for my team."

