Master Linux and launch your IT career with this $30 training bundle

StackCommerce

Linux is the foundation of most industrial information technology, underpinning mobile operating systems, manufacturing tools, and more. Knowing Linux is the key to launching your IT career, and the 2022 Complete Linux Programming Certification Bundle combines both the hard skills of Linux and the soft skills of interviewing that you'll need.

The bundle is divided into two sets of courses, both taught by Imran Afzal. Afzal has more than two decades of experience both in working with Linux and with finding, hiring, and leading top IT teams. The bundle is designed to set potential IT workers up for success, giving them the skills IT leadership looks for in applicants and preparing them for the job-hunting process.

First, you get a full overview of Linux. Those new to the open-source software and the command-line interface can start with a crash course that looks at the basic commands, from sudo to grep, and how to use them. From there, you can learn how Linux is used in network administration, how to secure and harden servers built on Linux, and how to configure Pluggable Authentication Modules (PAM). Each of these is its own course, including code-along examples and even a look at certifications to consider.

Then, Afzal turns to getting hired. In-depth courses discuss how to search for a job that suits your needs, interview effectively for an IT job, and cultivate your skills to help you rise through the ranks and get the IT job you want most.

There are many paths to an IT career, and developing core foundational knowledge is crucial to all of them. If you're considering a career change, or are looking to improve your prospects, this bundle can help you lay that foundation. Get the 2022 Complete Linux Programming Certification Bundle for just $29.99 today.

Prices subject to change.