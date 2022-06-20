Match any color you like instantly with a mini color sensor for only $84

StackCommerce

DIYers, photographers, and design pros share a common problem that can sometimes seem insurmountable: Finding an exact match for an existing color. Sure, you might remember what the flowers on the side of the road look like, but determining their precise hue is more challenging than you think. You don't have to drive yourself crazy with trial and error if you have a portable color sensor like the Nix Mini V2.

The Nix Mini can scan all kinds of surfaces, like fabric, painted walls, dyes, leather, vinyl, plastic, and much more. Then it can instantly match those scans to over 100,000 paint colors from leading paint brands such as Sherwin Williams, Benjamin Moore, Farrow & Ball and Dulux using the Nix Paints app. Alternatively, you can use the Nix Digital app to match your scans with CMYK, HEX, LAB and sRGB HEX codes.

You can then save and organize your scans into palettes for future reference. You'll even be able to share colors with friends, colleagues and customers on social media or by email.

The Nix Mini's pocket-sized design is sleek and sophisticated. It blocks ambient light and provides a calibrated light source of its own for the most accurate readings. The solid-state technology works via Bluetooth and has a rechargeable battery that uses the included micro USB cable with all standard plugs.

Given this pocketable device's convenient features, it's no wonder news outlets are raving about it. CNET notes, "Nix comes precalibrated and doesn't require any work on your end." Mashable also gave the Mini a glowing review, stating, "The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism."

