McAfee debuts remote browser isolation solution, XDR platform

McAfee has launched a selection of new cybersecurity offerings including remote browser isolation tools to tackle attacks in real-time.

On Thursday, the cybersecurity firm took to the stage at MPOWER Digital 2020 to introduce the latest capabilities of the McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) portfolio.

The first release of note is the integration of remote browser isolation (RBI) technology with the UCE real-time protection stack.

RBI technology, also known as browser isolation, moves a user's activities to a remote server. Online content is rendered and sent to the user, rather than allowing direct access, which could help protect remote workers from potential attacks -- including web-based phishing campaigns and malicious websites containing exploit payloads -- as well as corporate networks as a whole.

With the inclusion of new unified data loss prevention (DLP) and incident management upgrades across devices and networks, McAfee says that UCE now provides a "more comprehensive converged approach to security within the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework."

"The uncertainty of 2020 has forced enterprises to accelerate their cloud transformation projects to empower their remote workforces, resulting in a 50% increase in enterprise cloud use since the start of the year," the company added. "However, this has exposed [..] significant security challenges."

These problems include an increase in attacks against cloud services, brute-force attacks, and data flows going beyond traditional networks -- potentially exposing companies to information leaks or attacks caused by shadow IT.

In addition, McAfee has launched MVISION XDR, an extended detection and response platform. This cloud offering is designed to blanket full IT infrastructures to improve security operations center (SOC) efficiency while also reducing overall cost.

"MVISION XDR removes the complexity of fragmented tools and provides new levels of proactivity, prioritization, and orchestration to improve the SOC effectiveness," the company says.

McAfee also revealed the MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) at the event, a new solution intended for data protection, threat prevention, data governance, and compliance for cloud-native applications.

CNAPP is suitable for public clouds, virtual machines (VMs), containers, and serverless functions, and includes resource discovery, vulnerability assessment, MITRE ATT&CK framework threat mapping, zero-trust access policy controls, and data governance mechanisms.

In related news, McAfee filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in September. The cybersecurity firm is expected to reach a valuation of at least $8 billion.

