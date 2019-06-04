Microsoft closes its 'specialty stores' in mall kiosks

Credit: Microsoft

Just ahead of the opening next month of its London flagship store, Microsoft looks to be consolidating its brick-and-mortar retail outlets. It appears the company recently closed the remaining 'specialty stores,' which were its name for in-mall kiosks,that it originally launched when it introduced its Surface PC line.



Like Windows Central, I'm hearing the reason for the closures is because of a corporate decision to focus more on flagship stores. Microsoft has a few flagship stores -- New York, Sydney and soon, London. Microsoft touts these flagship stores as not just retail outlets, but also as community centers, training facilities and places to hold corporate meetings.



I've asked Microsoft for an official comment. No word back so far. Windows Central says the closures affected the remaining 17 Microsoft specialty stores/kiosks.



In 2012, Microsoft opened 30 holiday pop-up stores as part of its Windows 8 push. Some of these morphed into specialty stores.



As of 2013, Microsoft had 34 specialty stores operating and/or opening soon in the U.S. and Canada. At that time, Microsoft still had not opened its Fifth Avenue New York Microsoft Store (that happened in 2015) and only had a kiosk in Manhattan in Columbus Circle.



Microsoft's store locator page lists 72 U.S.-based Microsoft retail stores; one Australian store; seven Canadian stores; and one store in Puerto Rico. The London store is set to open on July 11. There are strong indications that Microsoft is planning to open a second major New York City store in the SoHo neighborhood.



When Microsoft announced plans to open its own stores in early 2009, it patterned itself after Apple, with large, standalone stores, complete with their own tech-support areas (Answer Desks, rather than Genuis Bars). The strategy at that time was to open these stores as close as possible to Apple Stores.

I have to say, based on few shoppers I usually see in the Fifth Avenue New York store, I'm surprised Microsoft is continuing to expand its brick-and-mortar presence. Sure, the Stores are good for image and for people like me who don't find shopping at Best Buy for new Windows PCs to be an optimal experience, a good option. But given how small Microsoft's consumer presence is these days outside of gaming, I have a hard time believing these stores earn their keep.

Corporate Vice President David Porter continues to oversee the Microsoft Store operations. On his LinkedIn page, Porter says a "team of more than 3,700 global employees is responsible for delivering a world-class retail offering."