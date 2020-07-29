Microsoft: On Windows and developing Linux, Android, web apps? Here's a new resource

Windows Insiders: How its feedback shaped Windows 10 Watch Now

Microsoft has set up a new landing page aimed at developers who use Windows and work with cross-platform developer tools such as Node.js, React, Java, Kotlin, Python, Xamarin, and Android Studio.

The new resource caters to developers who are using Windows to build sites, services and systems for Linux-based cloud environments and Android devices.

It also offers resources for developers switching from Mac to Windows and tips on using open-source tools alongside key Microsoft apps, such as Microsoft Teams, Visual Studio Code, Visual Studio, Outlook, and Word.

There's also guidance on using Microsoft's latest open-source tools, including Windows 10's Windows Subsystem for Linux, Windows Terminal, the WinGet Windows Package Manager, and PowerToys.

Microsoft has been gradually building up its collection of open-source tools for development on Windows 10, this May releasing the WinGet package manager as well as version 1.0 of Windows Terminal.

It's also been regularly adding new utilities to PowerToys and is preparing WSL to run Linux GUI apps, as well as providing GPU access for WSL.

"If you're new to using or developing on Windows, we have your back. We know that switching to an unfamiliar platform/environment can impact your productivity until you get comfortable, so this new landing page will also contain guidance to help you map your Linux/Mac behaviors (eg, keyboard shortcuts) to Windows," explains Rich Turner, a senior program manager on the Windows Developer Team.

As part of the initiative, Microsoft has created a new repository on GitHub specifically for issues that affect developers using Windows to build applications for Windows or Linux, Android, IoT devices, servers, containers and the cloud.

Developers can use the repository to report problems with developer tools such as compilers as well as runtime platforms like Node.js, .NET, and Python.

Turner explains that the repo lets developers who use Windows submit and discuss issues directly with the Windows engineering teams who don't already have a repo of their own. The issues can include problems with using Windows itself, or running code on Windows.

And he adds that initially Microsoft will only be accepting developer-related performance issues on Windows rather than bugs affecting mainstream users. However, the plan is to broaden the scope of the repo to include other scenarios.