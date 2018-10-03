Microsoft releases new Windows 10 19H1 build to Skip Ahead and Fast Rings

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 19H1 test build to Insider testers. Today's build, 18252, is the first 19H1 test build to go to both Skip Ahead and Fast Ring testers simultaneously. Now that the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (Redstone 5) is done and rolling out to the mainstream, Microsoft is moving its Insiders on to the next feature release.

Credit: Microsoft

Build 18252 includes the ability to use the Settings app to configure advanced Ethernet IP settings. There's support now for configuring a static IP address, as well as setting up a preferred DNS server. (These settings used to be in the Control Panel; now they're on the connection properties page under IP settings, Microsoft officials said.)

There's a new icon for disconnected from the Internet as of this build, which replaces the individual disconnected icons for Cellular, Wi-Fi and Ethernet.

Today's test build includes a bunch of other changes, improvements and fixes in everything from the Task Manager to Windows Hello. See Microsoft's blog post for the full list. The October 3 blog post about the build also includes a number of known issues.

Microsoft still has yet to release any major new features as part of its 19H1 test cycle, but it's still early days. Microsoft is expected to roll out 19H1 to the mainstream starting around April 2019.

Today's blog post includes a couple of other tidbits. Microsoft has added support for Insider test rings to System Center Configuration Manager. And it is now releasing its Insider test documentation as open source so that Insider testers can help create and modify that documentation.