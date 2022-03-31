Microsoft to rebrand 'Your Phone' as 'Phone Link'

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is rebranding its 'Your Phone' app for connecting Android and iOS phones to Windows PCs as "Phone Link." Simultaneously, it is renaming the mobile companion app from "Your Phone Companion" to "Link to Windows."



Microsoft also is updating the interface of Phone Link to look and feel more like Windows 11. And officials are committing to adding more, unspecified cross-device experiences to Phone Link over time.



Microsoft launched Your Phone three years ago. The app allows people to access photos, texts and apps from their phones on their PCs. Your Phone has worked most fully with Samsung devices. It also supports Microsoft's own Surface Duo dual-screen Android device. As of today, Microsoft also is adding support for several Honor phones to Phone Link.



Microsoft also is updating the interface of Phone Link to look and feel more like Windows 11 with rounded corners and shared icons.

As a Google Pixel user, I've basically given up on using Your Phone, as the experience isn't smooth, consistent or complete. I'm now using Google Messages to get my phone texts on my Windows 11 PC. Google doesn't support as many of the sync/link experiences as Microsoft does on Samsung phones, but if you don't have a Samsung or Duo device, you may find the Your Phone/Phone Link experience wanting....

I am very happy about the new Phone Link and Link to Windows branding, as the current names can be confusing. (What about Your Phone? What about my phone?)