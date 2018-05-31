Microsoft's latest Windows 10 'Redstone 5' test build makes remote server admin tools available on demand

Microsoft is adding a new feature to its latest Windows 10 "Redstone 5" build that potentially will make IT pros who rely on Remote Server Administration Tools (RSAT) a lot happier.

Credit: Microsoft

On May 31, Microsoft rolled out Windows 10 Build 17682 to Insider testers in the Fast and Skip Ahead rings.

That build includes the new "RSAT on demand" feature. Via that option, users won't have to manually download RSAT every time they upgrade; instead they'll be able to see all of the RSAT components in Settings and pick the ones they want. Microsoft officials said that all the tools selected will persist in the upgrade.

Among the user-selectable RSAT tool options are Active Directory Certificate services tools, BitLocker Drive Encryption Administration Utilities, DHCP and DNS Server tools, Remote Access Management tools, and lots more.

With Build 17682, Microsoft also is updating the new tab page in Sets to make it more obvious that it will allow users to launch apps. This build also includes improvements to the wireless projection experience by optimizing screen latency for game mode, video mode or productivity mode. And today's build also adds a feature for Web developers: support for the new Web Authentication (WebAuthN) interface, which is part of Microsoft's strategy to replace passwords with hardware-bound credentials.

Today's blog post about 17682 includes a list of other changes and fixes across the product, as well as a list of known issues.

In other Windows "experience"-related news, Microsoft is adding new parental-control features to the Microsoft Launcher app for Android and its Edge browser app for Android, officials announced on May 31.

The new Launcher app features -- in preview as of today -- allow parents to see their childrends' activity across their devices, including Windows 10 PCs, Xbox One consoles and Android phones. The Launcher features let parents see their childrens' whereabouts (last known location and time) and their app activity across their devices. And on Edge on Android, as of today, users can allow or block websites on Android devices.

Microsoft is looking to its Launcher and Edge apps as a way to more seamlessly connect Windows 10 PCs to iPhone and Android phones.

Microsoft also is making a preview of a curated MSN Kids site available for children in the elementary and middle-school age groups. The site will include "age-appropriate" news and features from partners including Time for Kids, Popular Science, Sports Illustrated for Kids, National Geographic and USA Today.