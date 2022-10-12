Microsoft's new accessories are geared toward the hybrid era of work

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Much of the anticipation for today's Microsoft event was for the new Surface PCs, which included revamps to the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Studio line. However, the company also unveiled two new accessories, the Presenter+ and Audio Dock, that point to Microsoft's commitment to the modern era of work.
The Presenter+ will sell for $79 and the Audio Dock for $249. Microsoft has yet to reveal the official availability.
More: Everything Microsoft announced at the October Surface event
The Presenter+ is a Bluetooth-enabled remote that lets you click your way through slideshows, toggle mute/unmute, and even direct your audience's attention with the onscreen pointer function (see image above).
Naturally, the remote works best with Microsoft Teams, with optimized features like raising or lowering your hand with a long press of the dedicated Teams button and the ability to dial into your next scheduled meeting by pressing the quick-access shortcut. Microsoft says the Presenter+ works with other collaboration services, too, including Zoom.
More: The rules of work are changing, and hybrid work is winning
At $79, the remote is priced to compete, sliding in between Canon's PR100-R clicker and Logitech's Spotlight. Still, the Microsoft variant is probably not for all, and you certainly don't have to spend more than $50 for a presentation remote. But if your business or job revolves around Microsoft Teams, and you could use the service-tailored features, then the Presenter+ may be the one to buy.
The $249 Microsoft Audio Dock is a mini docking station that supports HDMI, with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, and doubles as a conference microphone and speaker system. There's also a pass-through PC charger. The goal? Decluttering any office or home desk setup while providing high-end audio for virtual meetings, conferences, and presentations.
Microsoft says the built-in Omnisonic speakers "deliver premium sound," and the dual front-facing microphones are even better at noise cancellation and audio input. We'll have to put the accessory to the test and see how it fares -- especially for how much Microsoft is asking for a unit.