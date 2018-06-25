Microsoft's promised Surface USB-C dongle is finally ready for rollout

Microsoft plans to make a USB-C dongle for its Surface devices available starting June 29 for $79.99, according to a new report.

By for All About Microsoft | | Topic: Laptops

More than a year after Microsoft first disclosed plans for it, a USB-C dongle for Surface devices is ready to come to market.

surfaceusbcdongle.jpg
Credit: Microsoft

Citing a Microsoft spokesperson, The Verge says that the Surface USB-C dongle for Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices will be available to business customers on June 29 for $79.99. (I asked Microsoft officials to confirm this report; no word back yet.)

There's no available information as to when Microsoft will release the dongle to consumers or when it will make the dongle available via retail.

So far, Microsoft's only Surface device which includes a built-in USB Type-C port is the Surface Book 2. Officials previously claimed USB-C fragmentation and users' requirements for backwards compatibility were behind its decision not to include USB-C in its current Surface device line-up.

The coming USB-C dongle is expected to plug into the Surface Connect port and provide Surface users with the ability to charge devices via USB-C and/or connect to USB-C peripherals.

Windows 10

Related Topics:

Microsoft Hardware Reviews Security Mobility PCs
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Related Stories