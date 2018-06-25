Microsoft's promised Surface USB-C dongle is finally ready for rollout

More than a year after Microsoft first disclosed plans for it, a USB-C dongle for Surface devices is ready to come to market.

Credit: Microsoft

Citing a Microsoft spokesperson, The Verge says that the Surface USB-C dongle for Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices will be available to business customers on June 29 for $79.99. (I asked Microsoft officials to confirm this report; no word back yet.)

There's no available information as to when Microsoft will release the dongle to consumers or when it will make the dongle available via retail.

So far, Microsoft's only Surface device which includes a built-in USB Type-C port is the Surface Book 2. Officials previously claimed USB-C fragmentation and users' requirements for backwards compatibility were behind its decision not to include USB-C in its current Surface device line-up.

The coming USB-C dongle is expected to plug into the Surface Connect port and provide Surface users with the ability to charge devices via USB-C and/or connect to USB-C peripherals.