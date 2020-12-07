More than a third of NSW drivers have opted for a digital licence

Image: Service NSW

The New South Wales government has announced that 36% of all drive licence holders in the state have opted to download a digital driver licence (DLL), just over a year since it was launched.

The DDL is available through the Service NSW app. Blacktown, Kellyville, and Castle Hill have been named as the top three suburbs for DDL downloads.

"Two million people (36% of all driver licence holders) can't be wrong. Drivers simply love the technology, with 95% giving it the thumbs up," Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said.

Since its launch, the DDL has been used more than 562,000 times to sign into venues.

Dominello added customers will be able to use their DDL as part of the state government's Dine and Discover program that is due to go live later this month. As part of the program, every adult resident will be eligible to claim up to AU$100 in digital vouchers to spend on eating out and entertainment, an announcement the government made recently as part of the state budget.

"So, the sooner you create an account, the sooner you can reap the rewards," he said.

In September, the NSW Parliament passed legislation that gave the DDL the same legal status as a physical driver's licence, and it is now accepted by police in every Australian state and territory.

Despite this, NSW drivers are still being recommended to carry their physical licence as backup when travelling interstate.

It was revealed recently that information on thousands of New South Wales driver's licence-holders was breached, with reports indicating a cloud storage folder that had over 100,000 images was mistakenly left open.

Cyber Security NSW confirmed a commercial entity was responsible for the breach of scanned driver's licence images. It said it was the responsibility of the commercial entity to investigate this matter and notify any customers if their data had been breached.

