Moto G7 Plus, Power, Play: Specs, prices, and launch details

Motorola has announced four new smartphones: The G7 Plus, G7, G7 Power, and G7 Play.
This new lineup improves upon last year's G6, taking the same approach of providing a quality handset at an affordable price. Budget phones are an area of the smartphone market that might find renewed success, as Apple and Samsung continue to push flagship prices higher.
Here is each G7 device, including its specifications, colors, launch countries, and pricing.
|G7 Plus
|G7
|G7 Power
|G7 Play
|Operating System
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Display Size
|6.2-inch
|6.2-inch
|6.2-inch
|5.7-inch
|Display Resolution
|2270x1090 Full HD+
|2270x1090 Full HD+
|1520x720 HD+
|1512x720 HD+
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Memory
|4GB
|4GB
|3GB
|2GB
|Storage
|64GB
|64GB
|32GB
|32GB
|MicroSD Support
|Up to 512GB
|Up to 512GB
|Up to 512GB
|Up to 512GB
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|3,000mAh
|5,000mAh
|3,000mAh
|Front Camera
|12MP
|8MP
|8MP
|8MP
|Rear Camera
|Dual 16MP + 5MP
|Dual 12MP + 5MP
|12MP
|13MP
|Video
|2160P/4K at 30fps
|2160P/4K at 30fps
|1080P at 30fps
|1080P at 30fps
|Connectivity
|USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
|USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Bluetooth/Wi-Fi
|802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 LE
|802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE
|802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE
|802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE
|Colors
|Deep Indigo, Viva Red
|Ceramic Black, Clear White
|Marine Blue
|Starry Black, Deep Indigo
|NFC
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Size
|157x75.3x8.3 mm
|157x75.3x8 mm
|159.43x76x9.3 mm
|148.71x71.5x8.19 mm
|Weight
|176 g
|172 g
|198 g
|151g
|Availability
|Now: Brazil, Mexico. Mid-February: Europe. Coming months: Australia, Latin America
|Now: Brazil, Mexico. Mid-February: Europe. Coming month: Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America
|Now: Brazil, Mexico. Mid-February: Europe. Coming weeks: India. Coming month: Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America
|Now: Brazil, Mexico. Mid-February: Europe. Coming month: Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America
|Price
|€299
|$299
|$249
|$199
It's disappointing that the better spec'd device, the G7 Plus, won't be available in the US. Its spec sheet checks all the boxes that a budget phone should and is priced around $340.
Still, once G7 becomes available in the US, it has the makings of a budget smartphone that performs like a flagship phone -- something Motorola has been able to achieve for a few years now with its G-series of smartphones. And the G7 Power with its massive 5,000mAh battery will be appealing for those who prioritize battery life over above all else.
