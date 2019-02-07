Moto G7 Plus, Power, Play: Specs, prices, and launch details

Motorola has announced four new smartphones: The G7 Plus, G7, G7 Power, and G7 Play.

This new lineup improves upon last year's G6, taking the same approach of providing a quality handset at an affordable price. Budget phones are an area of the smartphone market that might find renewed success, as Apple and Samsung continue to push flagship prices higher.

Also: Moto's G7 Plus, Play, Power could make life rough for Samsung, premium-priced phones

Here is each G7 device, including its specifications, colors, launch countries, and pricing.



G7 Plus G7 G7 Power G7 Play Operating System Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display Size 6.2-inch 6.2-inch 6.2-inch 5.7-inch Display Resolution 2270x1090 Full HD+ 2270x1090 Full HD+ 1520x720 HD+ 1512x720 HD+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Memory 4GB 4GB 3GB 2GB Storage 64GB 64GB 32GB 32GB MicroSD Support Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 5,000mAh 3,000mAh Front Camera 12MP 8MP 8MP 8MP Rear Camera Dual 16MP + 5MP Dual 12MP + 5MP 12MP 13MP Video 2160P/4K at 30fps 2160P/4K at 30fps 1080P at 30fps 1080P at 30fps Connectivity USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C USB-C Bluetooth/Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 LE 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE Colors Deep Indigo, Viva Red Ceramic Black, Clear White Marine Blue Starry Black, Deep Indigo NFC Yes No No No Size 157x75.3x8.3 mm 157x75.3x8 mm 159.43x76x9.3 mm 148.71x71.5x8.19 mm Weight 176 g 172 g 198 g 151g Availability Now: Brazil, Mexico. Mid-February: Europe. Coming months: Australia, Latin America Now: Brazil, Mexico. Mid-February: Europe. Coming month: Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America Now: Brazil, Mexico. Mid-February: Europe. Coming weeks: India. Coming month: Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America Now: Brazil, Mexico. Mid-February: Europe. Coming month: Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America Price €299 $299 $249 $199

It's disappointing that the better spec'd device, the G7 Plus, won't be available in the US. Its spec sheet checks all the boxes that a budget phone should and is priced around $340.

Still, once G7 becomes available in the US, it has the makings of a budget smartphone that performs like a flagship phone -- something Motorola has been able to achieve for a few years now with its G-series of smartphones. And the G7 Power with its massive 5,000mAh battery will be appealing for those who prioritize battery life over above all else.

