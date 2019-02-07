Moto G7 Plus, Power, Play: Specs, prices, and launch details

Motorola's latest smartphones offer power at an affordable price. Here's everything you need to know.

Motorola has announced four new smartphones: The G7 Plus, G7, G7 Power, and G7 Play

This new lineup improves upon last year's G6, taking the same approach of providing a quality handset at an affordable price. Budget phones are an area of the smartphone market that might find renewed success, as Apple and Samsung continue to push flagship prices higher. 

Here is each G7 device, including its specifications, colors, launch countries, and pricing.


G7 PlusG7G7 PowerG7 Play
Operating SystemAndroid 9.0 PieAndroid 9.0 PieAndroid 9.0 PieAndroid 9.0 Pie
Display Size6.2-inch6.2-inch6.2-inch5.7-inch
Display Resolution2270x1090 Full HD+2270x1090 Full HD+1520x720 HD+1512x720 HD+
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636Qualcomm Snapdragon 632Qualcomm Snapdragon 632Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Memory4GB4GB3GB2GB
Storage64GB64GB32GB32GB
MicroSD SupportUp to 512GBUp to 512GBUp to 512GBUp to 512GB
Battery3,000mAh3,000mAh5,000mAh3,000mAh
Front Camera12MP8MP8MP8MP
Rear CameraDual 16MP + 5MPDual 12MP + 5MP12MP13MP
Video2160P/4K at 30fps2160P/4K at 30fps1080P at 30fps1080P at 30fps
ConnectivityUSB-C, 3.5mm headphone jackUSB-C, 3.5mm headphone jackUSB-CUSB-C
Bluetooth/Wi-Fi802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 LE802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE
ColorsDeep Indigo, Viva RedCeramic Black, Clear WhiteMarine BlueStarry Black, Deep Indigo
NFCYesNoNoNo
Size157x75.3x8.3 mm157x75.3x8 mm159.43x76x9.3 mm148.71x71.5x8.19 mm
Weight176 g172 g198 g151g
AvailabilityNow: Brazil, Mexico. Mid-February: Europe. Coming months: Australia, Latin AmericaNow: Brazil, Mexico. Mid-February: Europe. Coming month: Asia Pacific, Latin America, North AmericaNow: Brazil, Mexico. Mid-February: Europe. Coming weeks: India. Coming month: Asia Pacific, Latin America, North AmericaNow: Brazil, Mexico. Mid-February: Europe. Coming month: Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America
Price€299$299$249$199

It's disappointing that the better spec'd device, the G7 Plus, won't be available in the US. Its spec sheet checks all the boxes that a budget phone should and is priced around $340.

Still, once G7 becomes available in the US, it has the makings of a budget smartphone that performs like a flagship phone -- something Motorola has been able to achieve for a few years now with its G-series of smartphones. And the G7 Power with its massive 5,000mAh battery will be appealing for those who prioritize battery life over above all else. 

