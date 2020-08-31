Motorola One 5G eyes sub-$500 market with 4 rear cameras, two in front

Motorola One 5G

Motorola is launching the Motorola One 5G with a sub-$500 price point, four cameras on the back, two for selfies and a 6.7-inch HD display.

With the move, the Motorola One 5G will enter a strong contender in the budget 5G device market. Google's Pixel 4a 5G will start at $499 in the US and is likely to garner an audience based on Pixel 4a reviews.Google Pixel 4A arrives: Everything you need to know

Doug Michau, head of US product operations at Motorola, said the Motorola One 5G is designed for one-hand operation and combining key features in an affordable package. "We're aiming to make ultrafast for all," he said.

Indeed, the combination of features for the Motorola One are compelling for the price. In the U.S. Motorola One 5G will be coming soon to AT&T and Verizon will launch with a version for its 5G Ultra Wideband network in early October.

Key specs include:

Android 10 with an update to Android 11 when available.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G.

4GB of memory with 128GB of storage built0in with up to 1TB microSD card support.

6.7-inch Full HD+ Cinema Vision display with 90hz refresh rate.

5000mAh battery, good for two days.

5G available on AT&T and Verizon.

48MP Quad pixel rear camera with three additional ones including Macro Vision + Ring Light at 5MP, Ultra-Wide Angle at 8MP and Depth Camera at 2MP.

16MP front camera with ultra-wide angle 8MP front camera.

NFC.

Motorola also moved the fingerprint sensor to the side of the device with some extra functionality.

Bottom line: Motorola One 5G rounds out the portfolio well and covers a core price point. Motorola is likely to leverage its carrier channel to find a good base of customers looking to upgrade to 5G.

The Motorola portfolio: