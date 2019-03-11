Motorola announces Moto G7 Power, G7 Play presale details

Motorola Moto G7 Plus: The ZDNet verdict Motorola Moto G7 Plus review: A top-quality budget smartphone

Just over a month after Motorola announced its G7 lineup, the company is almost ready to begin taking orders for the G7 Play and G7 Power in the US. The Moto G7 is already available for sale and shipping to users.

See it now: Moto G7 at Amazon

ZDNet's Sandra Vogel recently reviewed the Moto G7 Plus, a phone that won't be available in the US, and found it to be an outstanding budget phone. Read her full review here.

The G7 Play, the least expensive model of the bunch, boasts a 5.7-inch display, 2GB of memory, 32GB of storage, and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone will start at $199, with preorders going live at Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Motorola.com on Mar. 29. The phone will begin shipping on April 5, the same day Amazon will begin selling the phone as well.

Presales for the G7 Power, a phone that comes with a whopping 5,000mAh battery, beginning Mar. 15 at Best Buy, B&H Photo, and through Motorola.com. The phone will begin shipping on Mar. 22, the same day Amazon will begin selling it. According to Motorola, the Moto G7 Power's battery is enough to last three full days before needing a charge. It's priced at $249 and comes with a 6.2-inch display, 3GB of memory, and 32GB of storage.

Want more details and a complete spec comparison of the G7 line? Be sure to read this post.

Disclosure: ZDNet earns commissions from some of the products featured on this page.

Related stories: