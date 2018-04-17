MSI unveils Vortex W25 desktop workstation

For professionals who need a workstation that can fit into the tightest of spaces, MSI has unveiled the Vortex W25, the world's first 2.5L desktop powered by Nvidia's Quadro P5200 GPU.

See also : iPhone battery life bad after installing iOS11.3? Here's what you can do

Backing up the professional-grade graphics will be Intel's 8th generation Core i7 processors packing six cores of computing power, which are up to 30 percent more powerful than the previous generation silicon.

The Vortex W25 can be kitted out with up to 64-gigabytes of RAM, and on the storage front it can support two NVMe M.2 SSDs and a single 2.5-inch hard drive.

All this hardware is fitted into a 2.5L (liter) 5.5 pound console-style enclosure, and comes with VESA mount support, allowing for it t be attached to the back of displays to save desk space.

And so as to remove doubt as to whether the Vortex W25 is up to running high-end sftwre, MSI is expanding its ISV Certifications in 2018 to add certification for Autodesk Revit, ANSYS, Autodesk Moldflow, and Dassault Catia.

The Vortex W25 is available now for $2,049 at Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg.

MSI also updated its WT75, WS63 and WE series line up of mobile workstations with 8th-generation Intel processors and Nvidia Quadro GPUs.

The updated WT75, WS63 and WE series will be available later this summer.

See also: