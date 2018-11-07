New Windows 10 19H1 test build adds new security, high DPI settings

Microsoft's latest Windows 10 19H1 test build adds a couple of new settings options -- one related to DPI/blurry applications and another in Windows Defender Application Guard. Microsoft released that build, No. 18277, to Fast Ring Insider testers on Nov. 7.

With today's new test build, Microsoft has added a new toggle to Windows Defender Application Guard for Microsoft Edge. This toggle allows users to manage access to their cameras and microphones while browsing.

Microsoft also has enabled by default a setting that will reduce the number of times users see the "Fix blurry apps" notification. Microsoft will automatically try to fix certain desktop apps running on users' main displays unless a user turns off the "Fix scaling for apps" setting. This change is part of Microsoft's ongoing quest to try to fix the DPI settings for Win32 apps running on Windows.

In 18277, Microsoft also has added a new Focus Assist (formerly Quiet Hours) setting which will allow users to opt to turn on Focus Assist automatically whenever they are using an app in full-screen mode. Microsoft also is previewing a bunch of new emoji with this build which will be enabled in Windows 10 19H1 when it starts rolling out to mainstream users around April 2019.

In the blog post about today's new Windows 10 test build, Microsoft also included a request to Windows Insiders to help with testing the integration of Cortana and Amazon Alexa by using their Windows 10 PCs and Echo devices.

Microsoft fixed the issue in last week's test build which prevented the Windows Subsystem for Linux from working with 19H1. There's also a hint in the list of fixes and known issues that some Insider testers may see "changes to our snipping experiences as we explore ideas for the future." (The post says Microsoft will share more details about this "later.")

A full list of fixes, updates and known issues is part of today's blog post about the latest Windows 10 19H1 test build.

