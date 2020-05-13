Next step taken in Google Play Music funeral procession with YouTube Music transfers

Image: Google

The slow and inevitable death of Google Play Music has moved a step closer with the search giant announcing it will begin trying to coax Play Music users into transferring their music libraries and playlists onto YouTube Music.

"All Google Play Music users will soon receive an email with detailed instructions on how to begin transferring your full Google Play Music history and content, as well as podcasts, to their new homes," Google said in a blog post.

Users will see the transfer button appear in the YouTube Music app, and will include uploaded songs, purchases, personal and subscribed playlists, likes and dislikes, curated stations, and personal taste preferences.

Google added that the pricing was the same for the pair of services, with the exception of Google Play Music Unlimited users, who could get an equivalent tier but not necessarily at the same price.

The death of Google Play Music is slated for "later this year", and was flagged in July 2017.

In September, Google began replacing the preloaded Play Music app with YouTube Music in new Android devices.

