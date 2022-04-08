No experience required: Learn Python and data analysis for only $25

StackCommerce

Python finished 2021 as the top programming language, and it's such a simple language to learn that it's taught in middle school. Also, there is currently a shortage of data analysts that is expected to last at least another several years. So if you've always wanted to have a lucrative tech career, you couldn't ask for a better way of breaking into the industry than to develop skills in both fields.

Fortunately, you don't have to go back to school or worry about high tuition. You can kickstart your data analysis training immediately with The 2022 Ultimate Big Data Certification Bundle, which covers skills in both those areas and more.

Even complete novices can begin with "Python Foundations", and it's a huge favorite with students; they've rated it an incredible 4.9 stars out of 5. You'll learn Python basics, machine learning, and data science in 18 lectures across just one hour of content.

Of course, the more practice you get, the more your skills will improve. But you can make it fun with the engaging "Learn Python 3 by Making a Game". Next up, delve into algorithm basics in "Intro to Coding with Python Turtle", where you give directions to a "turtle" and watch it draw shapes, change colors and more. "Data Insights with Cluster Analysis" is also rated 4.9 and teaches you cluster analysis fundamentals, plus the most common clustering algorithms.

Other courses include "Reading Data from APIs with Python", "The Complete Python Data Visualization Course", "Numpy Matrices & Vectors", "Data Analysis with Pandas", and more.

These courses are presented by Zenva Academy, a world-class training platform that covers the tech skills most in-demand and is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars by previous students. Remember to protect yourself with a VPN while studying online. And if you need to free up some time for classes, increasing your productivity may help.

Start training for a lucrative tech career today. Get The 2022 Ultimate Big Data Certification Bundle on sale for just $24.99.