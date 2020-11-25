Nokia phone Black Friday deals: Nokia 8.3 5G and more sales

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

Looking for a new smartphone? Why not look beyond the obvious big names such as Apple and Samsung and go with a brand that has a long track record of producing superb hardware -- Nokia.

And for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period, Nokia is slashing prices, allowing you to get as much as $100 off the regular price.

These deals will be available between November 22-30.

Nokia 8.3 5G Save $100 A premium Android smartphone that features an amazing quad camera (64MP + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth) with ZEISS cinematic effects. The Nokia 8.3 is also the only 5G smartphone supporting all 5G bands thanks to the Snapdragon 765G modular platform. $599 at Best Buy

Nokia 5.3 Save $30 The Nokia 5.3 is a big smartphone for a low price. It features a massive 6.55-inch HD+ display on the front, and on the rear is an incredible quad camera array that captures stunning pictures even in low light. $169 at Amazon

Nokia 2.3 Save $30 This qualifies as a sleek and beautiful smartphone that won't break the bank. The Nokia 2.3 is equipped with a super-thin 6.2-inch HD+ in-cell display, and a dual rear camera array with 13 MP + 2 MP cameras, both of which offering great low-light capability. $99 at Amazon Target

Nokia 1.3 Save $20 You get a lot for under $100 -- a 5.71-inch HD+ edge-to-edge display, 8MP rear camera with low-light imaging enhancement, Qualcomm 215 Mobile processor, 1GB RAM, 16GB storage, and all-day battery life! It's also ready for Android 11 (Go Edition). $79 at Amazon Target

