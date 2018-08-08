Now ​Windows 10 lets you draw in your emails

Windows 10 users can add now add drawings, or notes to pictures, in Mail for Windows 10.

Previously such sketching had been available with Office Word, Excel, and PowerPoint on Windows 10, but as per a new support note, ink has come to Mail for Windows 10. It's also got more detailed instructions for how to add ink-based sketches to messages in Mail with a pen or finger.

Windows 10 users can use the new Draw tab in the ribbon toolbar at the top of the Mail app and from there users have three options to add sketches, drawings and ink effects.

These include dragging a drawing canvas from the ribbon anywhere in an email to add a sketch. Users can also add ink notes to any picture included in an email or draw next to the picture. Or they can use ink effects such as galaxy, rainbow, and rose gold coloured pens.

Microsoft notes the feature is optimized for pens that support Windows ink, such as Microsoft's own Surface Pen or Wacom's Bamboo Ink stylus.

Microsoft has been testing this feature ink in Mail with Windows 10 insiders since June and comes as it nears the release of next major feature release, currently known as Redstone 5. This feature release will also include SwiftKey support for devices that use a touch keyboard.

So far the predictive keyboard app has only been available for Android and iOS following Microsoft's acquisition of the company in 2016.

Ink for Mail has been a long time coming with Microsoft launching Windows Ink in 2016 as part of the Windows 10 Anniversary Update.

