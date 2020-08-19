Nvidia beats Q2 estimates with record data center sales, Mellanox growth

Nvidia posted strong second quarter financial results on Wednesday, thanks to record-setting data center revenue and a solid contribution from Mellanox.

Second quarter non-GAAP earnings per share came to $2.18 on revenue of $3.87 billion, up 50 percent from a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.97 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.

Nvidia's data center revenue came to $1.75 billion, up 167 percent from a year earlier. Data center revenue includes sales from Mellanox, which contributed. 14 percent of revenue. Nvidia closed its $7 billion Mellanox acquisition in April. The interconnection vendor's growth was driven by the need for high-speed networking in cloud data centers to scale-out AI services.

"Adoption of NVIDIA computing is accelerating, driving record revenue and exceptional growth," CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement. "Despite the pandemic's impact on our professional visualization and automotive platforms, we are well positioned to grow, as gaming, AI, cloud computing and autonomous machines drive the next industrial revolution around the world."

Gaming revenue for the second quarter was $1.65 billion, up 26 percent from a year earlier.

Professional Visualization revenue in Q2 was $203 million, down 30 percent from a year earlier.

Automotive revenue was $111 million, down 47 percent from a year earlier.

Nvidia paid $99 million in quarterly cash dividends in Q2 and will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share on September 24.

For the third quarter, Nvidia expects revenue around $4.4 billion, plus or minus 2 percent.