Nvidia closes $7 billion Mellanox purchase

Image: Mark J Sebastian/Nvidia

Nvidia has completed the $7 billion purchase of interconnection vendor Mellanox, the company announced on Monday.

The acquisition was announced last month, with Nvidia said to have outbid Intel for the company.

"With Mellanox, the new Nvidia has end-to-end technologies from AI computing to networking, full-stack offerings from processors to software, and significant scale to advance next-generation data centres," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said.

"Our combined expertise, supported by a rich ecosystem of partners, will meet the challenge of surging global demand for consumer internet services, and the application of AI and accelerated data science from cloud to edge to robotics."

Nvidia expects Mellanox to immediately help its earnings and cash flow.

On April 17, Nvidia announced the deal had received approval from all the relevant authorities to proceed, with the last to tick off being the China State Administration for Market Regulation.

Last month, it was announced Nvidia had acquired storage firm SwiftStack. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Also on Monday, Nvidia announced it would release the GTC 2020 keynote from Huang on May 14, reversing its prior stance that it would not be making product announcements at GTC.

The in-person conference was dumped in March and its virtual replacement has been a stretched out affair with a number of new talks added each week.

The company said GTC 2020 has over 45,000 registrations and 300 talks.

