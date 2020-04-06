Nvidia announces 10 RTX Studio laptops from Acer, Gigabyte, MSI, Razer

Following on Intel's roll-out of what it's calling the "world's fastest" Comet Lake Core H-series mobile processors, Nvidia announced updates to its GeForce RTX Super graphics cards. In addition to equipping the latest gaming laptops, the new one-two power punch will find its way into 10 new RTX Studio notebooks from manufacturers like Acer, Gigabyte, MSI, and Razer.

Many of these new models are refreshes of existing RTX Studio systems, such as the Acer ConceptD 7, Gigabyte Aero, MSI Creator and the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition. In the case of the new ConceptD 7 Ezel and Ezel Pro, as you may recall from our CES coverage, they get a hinged design that allows artists to draw in a familiar fashion with a Wacom digital pen. Nvidia also announced that HP will be launching a pair of new RTX Studio laptops in the coming weeks to add to the 10 from fellow PC makers.

Laptops with the RTX Studio badge have more than just the freshest hardware, as Nvidia also provides special Studio drivers for video editing, ray tracing, AI and other content-creation apps to ensure the best performance and stability. Given the power requirements behind these types of software, it's no surprise that the laptops use Nvidia's Max-Q technology, which is designed to help keep high-octane portables thinner, lighter, quieter and more energy efficient.

As an added bonus, the new RTX Studio laptops will include three free months of an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription that include over 30 different apps (including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and more). That can help offset the cost of one of these new systems, none of which comes cheap given the cutting-edge technology that's inside: The starting price for the Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel is $2,699, for instance, and the Pro version starts at $3,099.