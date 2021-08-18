Nvidia Q2 results top estimates with big gains in visualization revenue

Nvidia delivered strong second quarter financial results on Wednesday driven by gains in its gaming, datacenter and professional visualization units.

The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company reported Q2 net income of $2.3 billion, or 94 cents per share. Non-GAAP earnings were $1.04 per share on revenue of $6.51 billion, up 68% from a year earlier. Wall Street was expecting to see earnings of $1.02 per share with $6.33 billion in revenue.

Nvidia said GPU business revenue was $3.9 billion, up 87% from the year ago period. Its compute and networking revenue increased 46% to $2.6 billion.

Breaking down business segments, Nvidia said gaming revenue increased 85% from a year ago to 3.06 billion. The company said the increase reflects strong demand for gaming GPUs and game-console SOCs.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's data center revenue increased 35% year over year $2.37 billion. Nvidia said the year-on-year revenue growth was driven primarily by its ramp up of Nvidia Ampere GPU architecture products.

Revenue from Nvidia's professional visualization segment reached $519 million, up 156% from a year ago, with growth led by desktop workstation GPUs. The company's automotive unit revenue came to $152 million.

In terms of guidance, Nvidia expects Q3 revenue of $6.8 billion, plus or minus 2%. Market estimates are for $6.53 billion in revenue.