Optus posts 50Gbps aggregated throughput on 5G site

Optus has achieved 50Gbps aggregated throughput on a live 5G site, which it touted is a "new 5G record".

The test used Nokia networking equipment and was performed in Strathpine, Brisbane, Optus said.

The 50Gbps speed was recorded by aggregating Optus' 5G spectrum bands of 3500Mhz and mmWave on top of existing 4G spectrum band layers, the telco explained.

Using this particular configuration of spectrum could result in commercial single user peak speeds reaching the 4Gbps mark. Currently, Optus' 5G customers are seeing single user peak speeds of around 1-2Gbps, Optus Networks managing director Lambo Kanagaratnam said.

Adding the mmWave spectrum layer and increasing site capacity to 10Gbps could also mean Optus is able to support around 250 4K video streams per 5G site, he said, which would be an uplift of more than 230% compared to what is currently available.

"This is a fantastic demonstration of how mmWave spectrum, integrated into existing 5G and 4G sites, has the capability to significantly boost overall site capacity -- which will be a gamechanger for our customers."

Elsewhere in the telco sector, Reliance Jio announced it will make a payment of ₹1,497 crore to Bharti Airtel to use some of the latter's spectrum in the 800MHz band in the Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Mumbai circles.

By gaining this right, Reliance Jio now has access to 30MHz of spectrum in the 800MHz band in Mumbai circle and 20MHz of spectrum in the 800MHz band in the Andhra Pradesh and Delhi circles.

At last month's spectrum auction, Reliance Jio splashed the cash by picking up almost 490MHz worth of spectrum for ₹57,100 crore. By comparison, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea each spent ₹18,700 crore and ₹1,990 crore, respectively. With those amounts, Bharti Airtel acquired 355.45MHz of spectrum across sub-GHz, 1,800MHz, and 2,300MHz bands while Vodafone added 11.8MHz across five different bands.

