Oracle will hire 2,000 new workers to bolster cloud infrastructure business

Oracle said it plans to hire nearly 2,000 workers globally to support its cloud infrastructure business. The enterprise software giant said the new jobs will include positions in software development, cloud operations and business operations -- key focus areas as the company ramps up its cloud push and positions its infrastructure for a fight in the cloud wars.

"Cloud is still in its early days with less than 20 percent penetration today, and enterprises are just beginning to use cloud for mission-critical workloads," said Don Johnson, EVP of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Our aggressive hiring and growth plans are mapped to meet the needs of our customers, providing them reliability, high performance, and robust security as they continue to move to the cloud."

In addition to supporting the company's infrastructure customers, Oracle said the new hires will also aid in upcoming product rollouts and support Oracle's cloud regions around the globe. Oracle has opened 12 new Gen 2 Cloud regions and currently operates 16 regions globally. The company said it plans to add 20 more regions by the end of 2020, bringing its global footprint to 36 total regions.

