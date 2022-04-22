Personalize your own chatbot with this no-code builder

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Every business should build a more personal connection to its customers, and customers want the same in return, especially when they're first signing up or trying to get answers. The problem is many businesses don't have the time or budget to staff a help desk that can meet every immediate need, and that's where chatbots come in. A well-programmed bot can save small businesses time and actually foster engagement. In fact, some customers prefer chatbots over humans! However, a poor one might do more harm than good.

That's why more customer service specialists are turning to programs like Landbot. Not only is this intuitive builder easy to implement, but it could help you create and launch your own chatbots on all major platforms. Plus, businesses can customize them to match their brand's voice -- no coding involved!

No matter what kinds of questions your customers ask, you can set up Landbot to fit the bill. It features a drag and drop UI and ready-made templates that you can use to create a web of responses to any number of queries. The interface guides you every step of the way, but you can also customize the text to fit your audience. For instance, you may choose fun and friendly conversation or straightforward answers.

Once your bot is complete, you may deploy it directly on your website or messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, or Slack.

If your customers submit emails or other data during the process, Landbot can store and save it. It's fully compatible with MailChimp, Salesforce, and other customer management platforms. Also, there's no limit to the number of bots you can deploy.

Got programming know-how? You can tweak the experience further by customizing the CSS code.

More customer inquiries can be a good thing, but your business needs to address them sufficiently to create a positive customer experience, and Landbot may help. You can try it out with a Landbot: 1-Year Starter Plan Subscription for $299 -- that's $60 off.