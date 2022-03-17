Pivot to a cybersecurity career with these $49 training courses

StackCommerce

Climbing up the career ladder can take years if you only rely on on-the-job experience. This is especially true in the IT field. However, earning professional certifications can show employers that you've learned the skills necessary for new roles and promotions. So if you'd like to take the next step in your IT career, you may want to pursue the cybersecurity path, and the Complete 2022 PenTest & Ethical Hacking Bundle can help with that.

You only need basic help desk or system administration experience to start with the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) v11 course. Students found value in this class in particular, giving it a perfect 5 out of 5 rating. In this course, you can learn the commercial-level methods and tools used in ethical hacking.

Similarly, you only need basic IT skills to tackle the Practical PenTesting course featuring cyber security expert Brad Stine. Here, you'll discover how to use Kali Linux to perform professional ethical hacking and pen-testing. And you can get more practice with the Penetration Testing course, which demonstrates the most common tools and methods used while performing a security audit.

Meanwhile, if you already have networking experience under your belt, you may want to consider the Hands-On Hacking course, which covers network penetration, tools and methods for vulnerability testing, and basic hacking techniques.

Speaking of networking experience, you should have at least two years under your belt, plus CompTIA A+, Network+ and Security+, before starting the CompTIA PenTest+ course. This training prepares you for the PT0-002 exam by covering how to analyze vulnerabilities, conduct passive reconnaissance, and plan and implement pen tests.

Lastly, IT pros following the CertNexus certification path may benefit from the CertNexus CyberSec First Responder course. Focusing on the CFR-310 exam, this course can teach you how to protect vital information systems before, during, and after incidents occur. You'll also learn how to analyze threat landscapes by classifying the most common targets.

Cyberattacks are increasing in frequency and severity, so earning cyber security certifications can make you competitive in the future. You can start preparing for these cert exams by purchasing the Complete 2022 PenTest & Ethical Hacking Bundle for only $49.