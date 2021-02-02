Poly launches video conferencing portfolio that aims for broadcast quality at home

working from home The future of business is remote Most every organization has been thrust into the future of work. What will determine failure or success in this brave new world? Read More

Poly is launching a portfolio of personal video conferencing gear that aims to bring professional grade quality to remote workers.

The effort acknowledges that remote work is going to stick around even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Poly Studio P Series includes the Poly Studio P5 Webcam, Poly Studio P15 Personal Video Bar, and Poly Studio P21 Personal Conferencing Display. In addition, Poly Studio P5 Kits bundle the P5 camera with headsets and speakerphones.

For businesses, Poly also has the Poly Lens Desktop App and Poly+ subscription service to couple software and hardware and manage devices more easily.

Poly's offerings aim to fine tune camera optics and microphones to deliver broadcast quality video from home.

Here's the breakdown of the Poly Studio P Series:

Poly Studio P5 Webcam, which has 1080p resolution and 4x digital zoom as well as a directional microphone.

Poly Studio P15 Personal Video Bar, which has 4K, automatic camera framing and an integrated speaker and microphone array.

Poly Studio P21 Personal Meeting Display, a 21-inch display, camera, and audio all-in-one system. The display also has dynamic ambient lighting.

Poly Studio P5 Kit, which is a webcam paired with a Poly headset or Poly Sync portable speaker phone. There are four combinations.

The portfolio is also integrated with Poly Lens, a device management service, and a desktop app. Poly+ is a subscription service with enhanced support, a 3-year product replacement service and an app for support.

Poly said the portfolio will be available in April.