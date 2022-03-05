Why you can trust ZDNet
Practice for CompTIA certifications that will give your resume an edge for only $30

If your tech skills and experience qualify for better jobs, but you somehow keep missing out, maybe some impressive certifications on your resume can make a difference.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

If you feel like your tech career has stalled despite your growing skills and experience, your first instinct may be to blame the applicant tracking system. However, there's a good chance that you lack the certifications that employers are looking for. Companies often seek those certs on resumes to validate a candidate's skills. And now, you have the chance to practice for those certification exams with the 2022 Complete CompTIA Exam Certification Labs & PBQs Training Bundle, currently available for just $29.99.

The non-profit organization Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) offers vendor-neutral certifications recognized worldwide to validate specific IT skills. Because of this, they are rated 4.4 out of 5 stars by the giant job search company, Indeed.com. Similarly, DojoLab assembled certified subject-matter experts to create lab and PBQs bundles, and their knowledge will ultimately help you train for the CompTIA certification exams.

There are no lectures for these courses. Instead, they follow the exam curriculum and allow you to practice your current skills as you familiarize yourself with the kind of questions you'll be facing. Purchasers will also become part of the DojoLab community, giving you the valuable opportunity to interact with fellow IT students. 

Prepare for the entry-level certification that signifies your expertise with the current tech supporting enterprise-level IT infrastructure with "CompTIA A+ (220-1001)". Then move on to "CompTIA A+ (220-1002)", which covers configuring and installing operating systems, software troubleshooting, expanded security, operational procedures and more.

The 2022 Complete CompTIA Exam Certification Labs & PBQs Training Bundle: Lifetime Access

$29.99 at ZDNet Academy

The content in "CompTIA Network+ (N10-007 & N10-008)" will refresh your network architecture knowledge while validating your ability to deploy networks. Next, you will want to make sure any cybersecurity skills you have are certified because they are always in great demand and will make you stand out in the crowd of competition whenever you apply for the best positions. "CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)" can help you certify the baseline skills that core security functions require.

And finally, "CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)" prepares you to earn a certification that both demonstrates your skills with all of the major Linux distributions and provides a foundation for more advanced certifications.

Don't miss this opportunity to get the practice you need to pass the CompTIA exams on your first try. Grab the 2022 Complete CompTIA Exam Certification Labs & PBQs Training Bundle: Lifetime Access now while it's available for just $29.99.

