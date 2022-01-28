Why you can trust ZDNet
Prepare for a remote career abroad with this $49 skills and language learning bundle

Lifetime access to self-paced language training and marketable new skills can make for a major life change in 2022 without spending thousands on tuition.

If there's one thing we've learned in the past two years, it's that those who find a way to adapt to change fare the best. While we still don't know when work-life or travel will return to normal, we do know that remote work will play a large part in the future, and that opens the possibility of working in other countries. Eventually, at least. The Language Learner Lifetime Subscription Bundle can help you to prepare for that future.

The best way to advance in your career is to gain new skills, and a StackSkills Unlimited membership makes learning them accessible. Comprising half of this bundle, StackSkills Unlimited provides access to over 1,000 courses that will help you develop marketable skills to qualify you for roles in business or tech. 

At least 50 new courses are added each month, each with its own certificate of completion that endorses your newly minted skills. Premium customer support is included as well. It's no wonder why members gave StackSkills Unlimited a stellar 4.5 out of 5 on Trustpilot.

In addition, if you want to take your talents abroad, then this bundle's lifetime subscription to uTalk will come in handy. You can learn up to six languages from a library of over 140, and you don't have to select them right away. Pick one and learn at your own pace -- there's no time limit on when you have to choose the rest.

You'll listen to native speakers with the option to slow them down to nail your own pronunciation. The vocabulary is full of practical words that are used in real-life situations. And best of all, you can learn each language from any other, not just English. The program also works offline, and you can pick up from where you left off with any device.

Don't pass up this chance to pick up marketable skills and six languages. Get The Language Learner Lifetime Subscription Bundle ft. uTalk today while it's available for only $49.

